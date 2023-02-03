UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

February 3, 2023, 3:58 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/6/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Coldplay

3. Bad Bunny

4. Seventeen

5. Harry Styles

6. Daddy Yankee

7. Karol G

8. Grupo Firme

9. Post Malone

10. Lizzo

11. Mary J. Blige

12. Dua Lipa

13. Marc Anthony

14. Dave Matthews Band

15. Backstreet Boys

16. Robbie Williams

17. The Who

18. Michael Bublé

19. The Cure

20. Luke Combs

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

