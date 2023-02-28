Apple-Movies-Top-10

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 12:02 PM

Movies US charts: 1. Knock at the Cabin 2. The Whale 3. The Fabelmans 4. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 5. Triangle of Sadness 6. Plane 7. M3GAN 8. The Old Way 9. Alice, Darling 10. Tár Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Fabelmans 2. Tár 3. Aftersun 4. To Leslie 5. The Locksmith 6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On 7. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 8. American Psycho (Uncut Version) 9. Dallas Buyers Club 10. Holy Spider

Entertainment News

