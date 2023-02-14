Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Plane 2. Alice, Darling 3. Triangle of Sadness 4. M3GAN 5. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Plane

2. Alice, Darling

3. Triangle of Sadness

4. M3GAN

5. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

7. Ticket to Paradise

8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

9. Babylon

10. The Menu

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Tár

2. The Locksmith

3. To Leslie

4. Aftersun

5. The Fabelmans

6. Karen

7. Corsage

8. Skinamarink

9. Cruel Intentions

10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.