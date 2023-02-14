Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Plane
2. Alice, Darling
3. Triangle of Sadness
4. M3GAN
5. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
7. Ticket to Paradise
8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
9. Babylon
10. The Menu
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Tár
2. The Locksmith
3. To Leslie
4. Aftersun
5. The Fabelmans
6. Karen
7. Corsage
8. Skinamarink
9. Cruel Intentions
10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
