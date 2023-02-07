Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Plane 2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 3. M3GAN 4. Babylon 5. Triangle of Sadness 6. Puss…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Plane

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3. M3GAN

4. Babylon

5. Triangle of Sadness

6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

7. Alice, Darling

8. Tár

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. Groundhog Day

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Tár

2. To Leslie

3. Aftersun

4. The Fabelmans

5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

6. On The Line

7. Karen

8. Condor’s Nest

9. Piggy

10. On the Basis of Sex

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.