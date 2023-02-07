Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Plane
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
3. M3GAN
4. Babylon
5. Triangle of Sadness
6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
7. Alice, Darling
8. Tár
9. Ticket to Paradise
10. Groundhog Day
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Tár
2. To Leslie
3. Aftersun
4. The Fabelmans
5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
6. On The Line
7. Karen
8. Condor’s Nest
9. Piggy
10. On the Basis of Sex
