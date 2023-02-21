Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. The Last Orphan by Gregg Hurwitz – 9781250252333 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
5. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes – 9781984879301 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
7. You Can’t Kiss the Nanny, Brady Banks by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)
8. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann – 9780385534253 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
9. Made For You by Natasha Madison – 9798201914127 – (Natasha Madison)
10. Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618621 – (Random House Publishing Group)
