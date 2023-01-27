PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 11:09 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/30/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Elton John

2 Coldplay

3 Bad Bunny

4 Seventeen

5 Harry Styles

6 Daddy Yankee

7 Karol G

8 Grupo Firme

9 Post Malone

10 Mary J. Blige

11 Lizzo

12 Chris Stapleton

13 Dua Lipa

14 Marc Anthony

15 Dave Matthews Band

16 Robbie Williams

17 Backstreet Boys

18 Iron Maiden

19 The Who

20 Michael Bublé

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

