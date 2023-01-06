SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 11:45 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/9/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny

2. Coldplay

3. Guns N’ Roses

4. Harry Styles

5. Daddy Yankee

6. Karol G

7. My Chemical Romance

8. Grupo Firme

9. Roger Waters

10. Post Malone

11. Dua Lipa

12. Lizzo

13. Mary J. Blige

14. Chris Stapleton

15. Andrea Bocelli

16. Marc Anthony

17. Dave Matthews Band

18. Backstreet Boys

19. The Judds

20. Iron Maiden

