Puppy Bowl XIX: How to watch the other big game

Puppy Bowl XIX is the 19th annual event aimed at raising awareness about pet adoptions using adorable shelter pups who play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

If the Super Bowl isn’t your thing, there’s another game you can watch that day.

Puppy Bowl XIX is the 19th annual event aimed at raising awareness about pet adoptions using adorable shelter pups who play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

The Animal Planet show is expanding this year. (CNN and Animal Planet are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

There will be more puppies playing – 122 from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states – and, for the first-time, the competition will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.

It all starts on Super Bowl Sunday with a pre-game show on Animal Planet and Discovery+ “to give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft,” according to a press release.

Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner will return for his 12th year of overseeing the game, while sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks return to provide play-by-play commentary. The game, along with the “Kitty Half Time Show,” will include various adoptable pet segments for viewers who may be interested in providing a furever home.

The competition airs for three hours beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 12.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.