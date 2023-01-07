SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 12:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Andy Barr, R-Ky.; U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and James Comer, R-Ky.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine; Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Colin Allred, D-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up