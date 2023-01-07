Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Andy Barr, R-Ky.;…

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Colin Allred, D-Texas.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine; Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

