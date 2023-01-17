Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 2. Ticket to Paradise 3. Tár 4. Devotion 5. The…

Movies US charts:

1. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

2. Ticket to Paradise

3. Tár

4. Devotion

5. The Fabelmans

6. Triangle of Sadness

7. The Banshees of Inisherin

8. Better Off Dead

9. Top Gun: Maverick

10. Knives Out

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Tár

2. The Fabelmans

3. The Estate

4. Armageddon Time

5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

6. Poker Face

7. Decision to Leave

8. Candy Land

9. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

