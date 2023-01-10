Apple-Movies-Top-10

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
The Associated Press

January 10, 2023, 11:17 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

2. Knives Out

3. Ticket to Paradise

4. The Menu

5. The Woman King

6. Tár

7. Top Gun: Maverick

8. Triangle of Sadness

9. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

10. The Fabelmans

11. Prey for the Devil

12. Puss In Boots

13. Avatar

14. Where the Crawdads Sing

15. Nope

16. The Banshees of Inisherin

17. Violent Night

18. Devotion

19. Smile

20. Jurassic World Dominion

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Tár

2. The Fabelmans

3. Poker Face

4. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

5. Decision to Leave

6. Aftersun

7. Candy Land

8. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

9. Spoiler Alert

10. Pelé: Birth of a Legend

11. The Grand Budapest Hotel

12. Wind River (2017)

13. The Head Hunter

14. Missing 411: The UFO Connection

15. The Eternal Daughter

16. Soft & Quiet

17. Mad Dogs

18. Vengeance (2022)

19. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

20. Midsommar

