Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

January 17, 2023, 12:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry – 9780593593813 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The House of Wolves by James Patterson & Mike Lupica – 9780316405492 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica – 9780369718273 – (Park Row Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes – 9780593186725 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult – 9781984818393 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear – 9780735211308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up