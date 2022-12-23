Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted by holiday programming. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — 75th anniversary special.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted by holiday programming.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — 75th anniversary special.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — No program this week.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York; musician Michael W. Smith; Morrill Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America.

