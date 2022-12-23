BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

December 23, 2022, 5:28 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted by holiday programming.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — 75th anniversary special.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — No program this week.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York; musician Michael W. Smith; Morrill Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America.

