Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 27, 2022, 11:37 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Violent Night

2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Die Hard

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. Elf (2003)

7. Knives Out

8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10. The Holiday

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Spoiler Alert

3. Tár

4. Poker Face

5. Aftersun

6. Medieval

7. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

8. The Eternal Daughter

9. The Place Beyond the Pines

10. Spirited Away

