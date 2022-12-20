MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 12:45 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

2. The Woman King

3. The Fabelmans

4. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

5. Top Gun: Maverick

6. Elf (2003)

7. Triangle of Sadness

8. Black Adam

9. Avatar

10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Apocalypto

3. Poker Face

4. Tár

5. Missing 411: The UFO Connection

6. Spirited Away

7. The Eternal Daughter

8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

9. Looking For Her

10. Decision to Leave

