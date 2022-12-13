MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 13, 2022, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Black Adam

2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Triangle of Sadness

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. She Said

7. Elf (2003)

8. Smile

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. The Holiday

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Poker Face

2. Tár

3. Decision to Leave

4. Something in the Dirt

5. Medieval

6. Looking For Her

7. The Harbinger

8. Pan’s Labyrinth

9. Christmas Bloody Christmas

10. On The Line

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up