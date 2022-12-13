Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Black Adam 2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 3. Top Gun: Maverick 4. Triangle of…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Black Adam

2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Triangle of Sadness

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. She Said

7. Elf (2003)

8. Smile

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. The Holiday

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Poker Face

2. Tár

3. Decision to Leave

4. Something in the Dirt

5. Medieval

6. Looking For Her

7. The Harbinger

8. Pan’s Labyrinth

9. Christmas Bloody Christmas

10. On The Line

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.