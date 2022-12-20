Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books) 2.…

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Tom Clancy Red Winter by Marc Cameron – 9780593422762 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Innocent Wife by Lisa Regan – 9781803149578 – (Bookouture)

8. Sweep of the Heart by Ilona Andrews – 9781641972390 – (NYLA)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Greene Family Christmas by Piper Rayne – 9798887140506 – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

