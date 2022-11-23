Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Entertainment News » US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside Books)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “A Light in the Flame” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

6. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. “The Lost Metal” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

8. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

11. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

15. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

16. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

17. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

18. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss ( Random House)

19. “No Plan B” by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte)

20. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

21. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

22. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

23. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

24. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

25. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up