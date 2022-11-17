RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » Entertainment News » US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. “Keeper of the Lost Cities: Stellarlune” by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin)

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Charm” by Tracy Wolff (Entangled Teen)

7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

11. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

12. “No Plan B” by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte)

13. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

14. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

16. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

17. “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)

18. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

19. “The Silmarillion: Illustrated Edition” by J.R.R. Tolkien (William Morrow)

20. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J. K. Rowling; art by Jim Kay with Neil Packer

(Scholastic)

21. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

22. “Triple Cross, James Patterson (Little, Brown)

23. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

24. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss ( Random House)

25. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up