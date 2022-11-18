RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 7:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Paul Ryan, former Republican speaker of the House.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Mark Warner, D-Va.

