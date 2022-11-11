ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 5:29 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dunn; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pelosi; Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.; Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D-Md.

