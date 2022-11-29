Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 11:33 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Black Adam

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Ticket to Paradise

4. Bullet Train

5. The Woman King

6. Poker Face

7. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

8. Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

9. Knives Out

10. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Poker Face

2. Something in the Dirt

3. Tár

4. On The Line

5. Armageddon Time

6. Medieval

7. The Estate

8. Bandit

9. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

