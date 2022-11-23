Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 11:23 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Ticket to Paradise

2. Bullet Train

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Nope

5. Smile

6. Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

7. Jurassic World Dominion

8. Three Thousand Years of Longing

9. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

10. Moonage Daydream

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Tár

2. Medieval

3. On The Line

4. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche

5. Taurus

6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

7. Bandit

8. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

9. Carmen

10. Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter

