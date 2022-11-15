Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Ticket to Paradise 2. Top Gun: Maverick 3. Bullet Train 4. Nope 5. Medieval 6. Beast…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Ticket to Paradise

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Bullet Train

4. Nope

5. Medieval

6. Beast (2022)

7. Terrifier 2

8. Where the Crawdads Sing

9. Amsterdam

10. Paradise City

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Medieval

2. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche

3. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

5. Moment of Contact

6. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

7. Bandit

8. On The Line

9. Vengeance (2022)

10. Black Swan

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.