Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 12:30 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Ticket to Paradise

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Bullet Train

4. Nope

5. Medieval

6. Beast (2022)

7. Terrifier 2

8. Where the Crawdads Sing

9. Amsterdam

10. Paradise City

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Medieval

2. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche

3. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

5. Moment of Contact

6. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

7. Bandit

8. On The Line

9. Vengeance (2022)

10. Black Swan

