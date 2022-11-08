ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 11:53 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Bullet Train

3. Nope

4. See How They Run (2022)

5. Don’t Worry Darling

6. Where the Crawdads Sing

7. Beast (2022)

8. Barbarian

9. Fall

10. Gone in the Night

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Bandit

2. Moment of Contact

3. Medieval

4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

5. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

6. Vengeance (2022)

7. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

8. Mack & Rita

9. What We Do In the Shadows

10. Hereditary

