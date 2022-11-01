WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Bullet Train

2. Nope

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Don’t Worry Darling

5. Barbarian

6. Fall

7. Where the Crawdads Sing

8. Confess, Fletch

9. Bros

10. Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Vengeance (2022)

2. Medieval

3. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

4. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

5. What We Do In the Shadows

6. Bandit

7. Trick ’R Treat (2008)

8. Mack & Rita

9. Men (2022)

10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

NASA taking a page out of DHS’ book with a new acquisition innovation lab

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up