Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 11:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Choice by Nora Roberts – 9781250272737 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. The Whittiers by Danielle Steel – 9781984821843 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Shop Around the Corner by Anne-Marie Meyer – 9798201632991 – (Anne-Marie Meyer)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up