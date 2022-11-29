Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. The Choice by Nora Roberts – 9781250272737 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2.…

1. The Choice by Nora Roberts – 9781250272737 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. The Whittiers by Danielle Steel – 9781984821843 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Shop Around the Corner by Anne-Marie Meyer – 9798201632991 – (Anne-Marie Meyer)

