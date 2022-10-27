RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | UN steps up satellite tracking of Ukraine | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills | Russian violence was strategic
Home » Entertainment News » US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Beyond the Wand” by Tom Felton (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

11. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J. K. Rowling; art by Jim Kay with Neil Packer

(Scholastic)

12. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

14. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

16. “Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

17. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

18. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille (Scribner)

19. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

20. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

21. “Madly, Deeply” by Alan Rickman (Henry Holt and Co.)

22. “Bibi: My Story” by Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold Editions)

23. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” by Paul Newman (Knopf)

24. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

25. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle; art by Jill McElmurry (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up