RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 audiobooks…

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 4:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. And There Was Light by Jon Meacham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Discipline Is Destiny by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

3. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Method by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)

8. The Sandman: Act III by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)

9. Long Shadows by David Baldacci, narrated by Kyf Brewer and Orlagh Cassidy (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up