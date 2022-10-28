MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 7:04 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.; Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Scott; Cheri Beasley, Democratic nominee for Senate in North Carolina.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

