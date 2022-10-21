RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 6:27 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — The nominees for Arizona governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. adviser for energy security; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

