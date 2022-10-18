RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » Entertainment News » Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead'…

Barbara Kingsolver’s ‘Demon Copperhead’ is new Oprah pick

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 8:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” is Oprah Winfrey’s new book club choice.

In a statement Tuesday, the release date for “Demon Copperhead,” Winfrey called Kingsolver’s 560-page novel “the kind of epic you want to read this fall.” The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction.

Kingsolver, 67, has lived for years on a farm in southern Appalachia, and has long blended narrative drama and social commentary. Her past novels include “The Bean Trees,” “Flight Behavior” and “The Poisonwood Bible,” a Winfrey selection in 2000. Her honors include a National Humanities Medal and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

“Getting that call from Oprah is the highest literary prize on the planet, if you ask me,” Kingsolver said in a statement. “Not just because of the powerful way she connects books and readers, but because of the reader she is, herself. I could barely hold it together when she described my own book to me on the phone — her appreciation of the craft, the empathy, and how it touched her personally.”

Winfrey will host an interactive gathering with Kingsolver and Oprah Daily Insiders on Nov. 17.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up