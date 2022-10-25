Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Bullet Train 2. Top Gun: Maverick 3. Bros 4. Fall 5. Where the Crawdads Sing 6.…

Movies US charts:

1. Bullet Train

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Bros

4. Fall

5. Where the Crawdads Sing

6. Bodies Bodies Bodies

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru

8. Vengeance (2022)

9. Jurassic World Dominion

10. Crimes of the Future

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Vengeance (2022)

2. Bandit

3. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

5. Mack & Rita

6. Hockeyland

7. Moment of Contact

8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

9. Trick ’R Treat (2008)

10. God’s Country

