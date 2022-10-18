Apple-Books-Top-10

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 11:54 AM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Long Shadows by David Baldacci – 9781538719794 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Maze by Nelson DeMille – 9781501101809 – (Scribner)

3. Distant Thunder by Stuart Woods – 9780593540046 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Righteous Prey by John Sandford – 9780593422489 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The High Notes by Danielle Steel – 9781984821751 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult – 9781984818393 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Dark Whisper by Christine Feehan – 9780593439173 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Finding Carly by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

