Apple-Books-Top-10

1. Treasure State by C. J. Box – 9781250768032 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164935 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

5. Kingdom of the Feared by Kerri Maniscalco – 9780316342087 – (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. Live Wire by Kelly Ripa – 9780063073319 – (Dey Street Books)

7. Fairy Tale by Stephen King – 9781668002186 – (Scribner)

8. The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik – 9780593158364 – (Random House Worlds)

9. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

10. Suspect by Scott Turow – 9781538706350 – (Grand Central Publishing)

