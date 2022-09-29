Trevor Noah to depart ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah has announced that he is departing "The Daily Show." The 38-year-old broke the news on his show Thursday.

“I realized, after the seven years, my time is up,” Noah said, to an audible gasp from the audience.

The South African comedian took over hosting duties on “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart in September 2015.

“I never dreamed that I would be here,” Noah said Thursday. “I sort of felt like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and the next thing I know, I was handed the keys.”

Noah did not provide a timeframe for when his last show will be, only saying that “we’ll figure out the timings and the whens. We’ll still be here for the time being.”

Under Noah, the acclaimed show has earned six Emmy nominations and one Emmy win.

“The Daily Show” airs on Comedy Central, which, like CBS News, is part of Paramount Global.