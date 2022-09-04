LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Entertainment News » The Weeknd cancels concert…

The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 12:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance.

The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice.

While onstage, the Weeknd apologized for canceling the show and promised the audience a refund.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

The singer added: “I can’t give you what I want to give you.”

The Weeknd went on social media to explain that he’s devastated after his “voice went out” during the first song.

“Felt it go and my heart dropped,” he wrote. “My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The next tour date scheduled for the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour is Sept. 22 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up