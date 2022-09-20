The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction 1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 2. The…

Nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté and Daniel Maté, narrated by Daniel Maté (Penguin Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. You Owe You by Eric Thomas and Chris Paul – foreword, narrated by Eric Thomas (Random House Audio)

5. Holding the Line by Geoffrey Berman, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Good Inside by Becky Kennedy, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Marriage Be Hard by Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks, narrated by the authors (Random House Audio)

8. Monsters and How to Tame Them by Kevin Hart, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. He Who Fights with Monsters 7 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

2. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Oath of Loyalty by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills, narrated by George Guidall (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

5. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

7. The Do-Over by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Sebastian York (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Butcher and the Wren by Alaina Urquhart, narrated by Sophie Amoss and Joe Knezevich (Zando)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

