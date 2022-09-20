RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 12:21 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Jurassic World Dominion

4. The Black Phone

5. Beast (2022)

6. Confess, Fletch

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

8. Nope

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru

10. X (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. House of Darkness

2. Rogue Agent

3. Vengeance (2022)

4. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

5. Memory

6. Mack & Rita

7. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

8. Facing Nolan

9. I Love My Dad

10. True Things

