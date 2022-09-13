Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 12:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Where the Crawdads Sing

3. Thor: Love and Thunder

4. Nope

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru

6. The Black Phone

7. Beast (2022)

8. DC League of Super-Pets

9. Everything Everywhere All At Once

10. Dog (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

2. Rogue Agent

3. Mack & Rita

4. Vengeance (2022)

5. Memory

6. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

7. Resurrection

8. The Outfit (2022)

9. Mad God

10. Facing Nolan

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up