Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 12:04 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Nope

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru

4. DC League of Super-Pets

5. Elvis

6. Jurassic World Dominion

7. The Northman

8. Top Gun 2 Movie Collection

9. Everything Everywhere All At Once

10. Downton Abbey: A New Era

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Rogue Agent

2. Memory

3. Vengeance (2022)

4. Mack & Rita

5. The Outfit (2022)

6. The Green Knight

7. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

8. Men (2022)

9. Facing Nolan

10. Blacklight

