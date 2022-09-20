Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Oath of Loyalty by…

Listen now to WTOP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164935 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Pretty and Reckless by Charity Ferrell – No ISBN Available – (Charity Ferrell)

5. Blowback by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316499651 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy – 9781982185848 – (Simon & Schuster)

7. Fairy Tale by Stephen King – 9781668002186 – (Scribner)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.