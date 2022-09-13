Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Desperation in Death by…

1. Desperation in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250278241 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Fairy Tale by Stephen King – 9781668002186 – (Scribner)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy – 9781982185848 – (Simon & Schuster)

6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

7. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner by Mike Maden – 9780593540657 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Dr. Off Limits by Louise Bay – 9781910747742 – (Louise Bay)

10. Hell and Back by Craig Johnson – 9780593297292 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

