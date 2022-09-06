Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules 4. Geometry Dash, RobTop…

Listen now to WTOP News

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Practice Lock, James Randolph

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Incredibox, So Far So Good

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

4. Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Survivor!.io, HABBY

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’22, Roto Sports, Inc.

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

9. forScore, forScore, LLC

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Survivor!.io, HABBY

8. Disney+, Disney

9. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.