US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 11:20 AM

1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

11. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

12. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 17” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

13. “Spelljammer” by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)

14. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

16. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

17. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

18. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

19. “Vacuuming in the Nude” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront Books)

20. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

21. “Confess” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

22. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” by Shea Ernshaw (Disney Press)

23. “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi, Vol. 3″ by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

24. “Maybe Someday” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

25. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

