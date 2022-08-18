US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 11:27 AM

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

9. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” by Shea Ernshaw (Disney Press)

10. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Heat 2” by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner (William Morrow)

12. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

13. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

14. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

15. “Local Girl Missing” by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

16. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

17. “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

18. “Swamp Spirits” by Jana DeLeon (J&R Publishing)

19. “The 48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene (The Penguin Press)

20. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

21. “Deserving Alaska” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

22. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

23. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (That’s What She Said)

24. “Confess” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

25. “It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

