US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 1:08 PM

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Heat 2” by Mann/Gardiner (William Morrow)

2. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “Shattered” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)

8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

11. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

12. “Glacier’s Edge” by R.A. Salvatore (Harper Voyager)

13. “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter (William Morrow)

14. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

15. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Unlock Your Potential” by Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)

3. “Path Lit by Lightning” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards” by Lee/Piskor/Budiansky (Abrams)

5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

6. “Swerve or Die” by Petty/Henican (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Life on the Mississippi” by Rinker Buck (Avid Reader)

8. “The Destructionists” by Dana Milbank (Doubleday)

9. “The Return” by Dick Morris (Humanix)

10. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

11. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

12. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Defeating Big Government Socialism” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

14. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

15. “Shy” by Mary Rodgers/Green (FSG)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

5. “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Summer House” by Patterson/Dubois (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Measure of a Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “From Dusk to Dawn” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

11. “Blue Skies” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Aura of Night” by Heather Graham (Mira)

13. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Pocket)

14. “Go West, Young Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. “Ready for Romance” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. “The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

10. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Holt)

11. “Komi Can’t Communicate, Vol. 20” by Tomohito Oda (Viz)

12. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Gallery)

13. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

14. “The Sandman, Book 1” by Neil Gaiman et al. (DC Black Label)

15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” (coloring book) by Koharu Gotouge (Viz)

