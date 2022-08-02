WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of July 25

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 7:00 PM

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.47 million.

2. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 6.04 million.

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.53 million.

4. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.07 million.

5. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.01 million.

6. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.96 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.77 million.

8. “FBI,” CBS, 2.58 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.55 million.

10. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.49 million.

11. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.39 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.29 million.

13. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.19 million.

14. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.17 million.

15. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.15 million.

16. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.09 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.09 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.03 million.

19. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 3.02 million.

20. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 3.02 million.

