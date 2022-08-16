Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Elvis 2. Minions: The Rise of Gru 3. Jurassic World Dominion 4. Everything Everywhere All At…

Movies US charts:

1. Elvis

2. Minions: The Rise of Gru

3. Jurassic World Dominion

4. Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. Gone in the Night

6. The Black Phone

7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

8. Grease

9. The Bad Guys

10. The Northman

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Resurrection

2. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

3. Men (2022)

4. Facing Nolan

5. Memory

6. Rogue Agent

7. I Love My Dad

8. Official Competition

9. Watcher

10. Alone

