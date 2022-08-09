WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 12:07 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Minions: The Rise of Gru

2. Jurassic World Dominion

3. Everything Everywhere All At Once

4. Gone in the Night

5. The Black Phone

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home

7. The Bad Guys

8. The Lost City

9. Downton Abbey: A New Era

10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

2. Facing Nolan

3. Resurrection

4. Official Competition

5. Memory

6. Watcher

7. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

8. Napoleon Dynamite

9. The Reef: Stalked

10. The Outfit (2022)

